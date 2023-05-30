Acting and storytelling bring S’pore’s founding years to life in new guided tour at National Museum

SINGAPORE – From June 18, people can sign up for a special guided tour that tells the stories of Singapore’s founders during the country’s independence years, from the 1950s to the 1970s.

The tour will begin on the bus ride from the pick-up point at an MRT station and take visitors through the National Museum’s Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit exhibition.

The exhibition, which opened in April, tells the stories of the dilemmas and decisions that faced Singaporeans and leaders in the decades before and after independence.

On display are items and stories contributed by the public and from government institutions.

The Founders’ Memorial, the tour organiser, hopes people will reflect on how the ideals Singapore was built on – such as multiculturalism, openness and boldness – remain relevant today.

“We are looking at exploring different narratives,” said Ms Grace Lau, senior manager of partnerships and engagement at the Founders’ Memorial. “And how we are doing it is through a values-based narrative.”

The Founders’ Memorial is slated to open in 2027 and will commemorate Singapore’s founders with an integrated gallery and garden experience at the Bay East Garden in Gardens by the Bay.

Ms Lau said she hopes the tour can be an accessible way for Singaporeans to understand the challenges of the independence years and start conversations between different generations.

The tour guides will role-play different Singaporean personalities, such as teachers, a nurse and a retiree, to highlight different aspects of the Singapore story.

Ms Lau said they were created to make the tour more child-friendly for families with children.

The tour guides will bring visitors around to see the many artefacts on display.

A weighing scale, for example, years since it was out of use, now serves as a memory of a long-gone time when live pigs were farmed in Kampong San Teng, now known as Bishan. Pig farming in Singapore was phased out in 1984.

Another artefact is an old hawker licence issued to hawkers during the 1950s by the City Council of Singapore in an effort to regulate hawkers here.