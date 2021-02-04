ACS(I) boy dies after falling during high-element activity at Safra Yishun

SINGAPORE - A student has died after falling during a high-element activity at Safra Yishun on Wednesday (Feb 3).

The boy, who is believed to be a 15-year-old student from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), was taken to hospital after the incident on Wednesday and died the following morning.

The Straits Times understands he was taking part in the school activity organised by Camelot, an outdoor adventure learning company.

High-element activities are sometimes used as part of school camps to instil confidence in students. It may involve participants clearing obstacles at a height while wearing safety equipment such as helmets, harnesses and ropes.

Following the incident, the instructors were questioned by the police, but no foul play is currently suspected.

ST has contacted the school and other authorities for details on the incident.