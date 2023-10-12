Acres saddened over NPark’s decision to put down crocodile; others say the move was necessary

SINGAPORE - A large saltwater crocodile spotted near East Coast Park on Tuesday had been “sedated and humanely put down” to safeguard public safety, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday.

The move has generated a heated discussion, with animal welfare groups arguing against it and others defending it as necessary.

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society’s (Acres) co-chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan said NPark’s decision to euthanise the nearly 3m-long crocodile spotted in Marina East Drive was “saddening”.

“There are alternatives that can be looked into. Relocation is one of them,” he said, adding that NParks could also have considered tracking the crocodile’s movements with telemetry, and deploying staff to ensure public safety should the crocodile appear in populated areas.

“Such measures are not new in Singapore, and authorities have deployed these for other animals like otters and macaques,” he added.

Mr Shivaram Rasu, scientific officer at the Herpetological Society of Singapore, a reptile conservation group, agreed that relocation is a better alternative. He also suggested that crocodile exclusion enclosures can be installed in the sea to “prevent the dispersal of crocodiles into areas with human traffic”.

Mr How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management and outreach at NParks, explained earlier on Thursday that relocation was ruled out in this case, given the risk that the crocodile might return to where it was captured.

In 2021, a 1.53m-long crocodile spotted in East Coast Park was relocated to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. That crocodile was smaller and “assessed to be of a lesser risk to public safety”, said Mr How.

But the wetland reserve, which now has a large population of crocodiles, is no longer a suitable release site, he added.

Some netizens have asked if the endangered crocodile could have been rehomed in the zoo.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman from the Mandai Wildlife Group said: “In zoo population management and planning, multiple factors are carefully considered.

“We must be satisfied that the outcome would favour the animal regarding the quality of life and welfare, as well as have no negative effects to our institutional population planning and conservation commitments.

“In this case, we determined we will not be able to rehome this individual in a way that meets these criteria,” the spokesman added.