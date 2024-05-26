Acres gets OK to use previously poisoned land, eyes bigger animal sanctuary

SINGAPORE – For 15 years, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) Wildlife Rescue Centre has been occupying only a quarter of the 2ha land assigned to it.

Around 2007, most of the land in Sungei Tengah was rendered unusable after it was contaminated by a contractor the society engaged to build an animal shelter.

“I saw it as land and opportunity lost – what we could have had that we didn’t have any more – what a waste,” said Acres’ co-chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan.

But on May 17, the authorities allowed the society, which was set up in 2001, to reclaim the 1.5ha of land after a groundwater test found it to be safe.

In response to Straits Times queries, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said Acres’ environmental consultant has advised that the contamination in the unused plot has receded, and that the current land condition is suitable for the society’s proposed use.

“SLA has reviewed the findings and approved Acres’ request for the proposed use, subject to the implementation of measures recommended by the consultant to safeguard public health and safety,” the authority added.

Housing about 125 exotic animals at its current 0.5ha premises and nursing thousands of rescued wildlife over the years, Acres has always had to do more with less.