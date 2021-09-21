Acra gets new home at Revenue House in Newton from Oct 18

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) will be relocating its office from International Plaza in Anson Road to Revenue House, it said yesterday.

The new address, from Oct 18, is 55 Newton Road, #03-02 Revenue House, Singapore 307987.

Acra is a statutory board under the Ministry of Finance and is the national regulator of business entities, public accountants and corporate service providers.

Its helpdesk can be reached on 6248-6028 between 8.30am and 6pm, Mondays to Fridays.

All of Acra's registration, filing and information services are available online 24/7.

Those who wish to seek help at Acra's service counters at the taxpayer and business service centre in Revenue House are advised to make an appointment at least one working day in advance, at www.acra.gov.sg/book-manage-eappointment

Acra officers will continue to work on site and remotely.

Rosalind Ang