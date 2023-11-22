Acra chief to step down, retire from public service in 2024

SINGAPORE – Mrs Chia-Tern Huey Min will take over Mr Ong Khiaw Hong as head of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) in April 2024.

Mr Ong, 64, who has served as Acra’s chief executive since April 2017, will retire from public service on April 22, 2024, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Nov 22.

Mrs Chia-Tern will leave her current post as the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore’s (Iras) deputy commissioner for international, investigation and indirect taxes to replace him as Acra’s chief executive.

Under Mr Ong’s leadership, the regulatory board was transformed into a digital and data-driven organisation and also began development of a new business registry and regulatory IT system “to shift from being an information provider to business enabler”, MOF said.

He had previously served as deputy commissioner (Corporate & Services) at Iras before his appointment at Acra. His career began in the administrative service, in the education and defence ministries.

He joined the then-Inland Revenue Department in 1991 from the private sector and was the director of taxation at the Ministry of Finance from July 2000 to June 2002.

Mr Ong was a recipient of the Public Service Administration Medal (Gold) during the 2010 National Day Honours.

His successor, Mrs Chia-Tern, 60, has been with Iras for nearly 36 years and has represented Singapore globally in various tax forums.

She was instrumental in supporting businesses in their rental costs by implementing the Rental Support Scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening Iras’ capabilities and powers to combat tax crimes, said MOF.

Mrs Chia-Tern was seconded to MOF as its chief tax policy officer from 2003 to 2005 and from 2007 to 2013, concurrently held the position of chief executive officer of the Tax Academy of Singapore.

In 2022, she received the Public Service Administration Medal (Gold) during the National Day Honours.

The statement said: “MOF and Acra would like to express our deepest appreciation to Mr Ong for his dedication and invaluable contributions... and extend our warmest welcome to Mrs Chia-Tern.”