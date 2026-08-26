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The TL;DR: Just two days after his 18th birthday, Xie Ze Kai competed in and completed the Ironman race in Tallinn, Estonia, on Aug 22. In the process, the Anglo-Chinese Junior College student broke his father’s 26-year-old record to become the youngest Singaporean to ever complete the gruelling endurance event.

ACJC student Xie Ze Kai, 18, crosses the finish line at Ironman Tallinn. He completed the race in 12:38:24.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean teen Xie Ze Kai commemorated his 18th birthday in a big way: by competing in – and completing – an Ironman race.

Xie finished the race, held in Tallinn, Estonia, on Aug 22. The race consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bicycle ride and 42.2km run – which he completed in 12hr 38min 24sec.