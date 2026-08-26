ACJC student breaks dad’s record, becomes youngest Singaporean to finish Ironman triathlon
The TL;DR: Just two days after his 18th birthday, Xie Ze Kai competed in and completed the Ironman race in Tallinn, Estonia, on Aug 22. In the process, the Anglo-Chinese Junior College student broke his father’s 26-year-old record to become the youngest Singaporean to ever complete the gruelling endurance event.
- Xie Ze Kai, an ACJC student, became the youngest Singaporean to complete an Ironman triathlon at 18 years and two days, breaking his father’s 26-year-old record.
- He trained intensively while balancing school, swimming, cycling, and running many hours weekly, supported by his family and school.
- Xie plans to continue competing in endurance sports and values completing the Ironman as a testament to his hard work and persistence.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Singaporean teen Xie Ze Kai commemorated his 18th birthday in a big way: by competing in – and completing – an Ironman race.
Xie finished the race, held in Tallinn, Estonia, on Aug 22. The race consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bicycle ride and 42.2km run – which he completed in 12hr 38min 24sec.