Achoo syndrome is nothing to sneeze at

SINGAPORE – It may be April Fool’s Day, but Achoo syndrome is no joke.

Autosomal dominant compelling helio-ophthalmic outburst syndrome, ostensibly named for its backronym, refers to a mysterious sneezing reflex in some people that is triggered by bright light, usually after coming out from a dark environment.

In severe cases, some studies showed that exposure to bright light can cause more than 40 consecutive sneezes, said Dr Tan Zhibin, an associate consultant at the Department of Neurology at the National Neuroscience Institute.

Dr Tan said sudden uncontrollable sneezing can be dangerous for pilots and drivers who are exiting a dark tunnel, though there have not been documented cases. Other researchers have brought up the dangers of the reflex to baseball outfielders and high-wire acrobats.

The exact mechanism behind the reflex has not been confirmed. However, there have been some theories.

A 2010 Swiss study published in a scientific journal by the Public Library of Science found neural differences between photic – or light-stimulated – sneezers and non-photic sneezers by measuring their brain activity.

In all normal subjects, light stimulates the occipital lobe in the brain located in the visual cortex, which receives and processes visual stimuli, said Dr Tan.

“But in patients with the photic sneeze reflex, this area of the brain is particularly overactive or oversensitive to visual stimuli. So it is triggered more strongly in response to bright lights.”

But what happens afterwards and how it leads to a sneeze is unclear, he said.

Another theory suggests that the reflex is caused by a crossing in pathways taken by electrical signals, said Dr Tan.

When there is an irritant in the nose, a person’s trigeminal nerve senses the irritation and sends signals to his brain to trigger a sneeze. This pathway is known as the sneeze reflex arc.

And when someone is exposed to bright light, the optic nerve sends signals to the brain to constrict the pupils, which is known as the pupillary light reflex arc.

For photic sneezers, the two pathways may cross, be connected, or be closer to each other than in other individuals, causing signals fired by the optic nerve to activate the trigeminal nerve. This results in the brain processing a sensation of nasal irritation, resulting in a sneeze, Dr Tan explained.