Ace your studies with these resources

Research is an important part of your studies, whether you are struggling to keep up with school content or needing some extra information for your projects.. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Anna Shazia Satria
Updated
May 17, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
May 17, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Research is an important part of your studies, whether you are struggling to keep up with school content or needing some extra information for your projects. On top of turning to your school library for resources, you can also brainstorm ideas on Reddit and get a citation edge with Scribbr. Check out these resources and more to make the quest for knowledge a breeze.

What it’s good for: Reddit is a gold mine for students like you to get project ideas, brainstorm topics, and gain diverse perspectives. Subreddits - the subsidiary threads or categories with Reddit – can connect students with project-specific communities where they can exchange ideas, ask questions, and get feedback from a like-minded audience.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top