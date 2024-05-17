Ace your studies with these resources

Research is an important part of your studies, whether you are struggling to keep up with school content or needing some extra information for your projects. On top of turning to your school library for resources, you can also brainstorm ideas on Reddit and get a citation edge with Scribbr. Check out these resources and more to make the quest for knowledge a breeze.

What it’s good for: Reddit is a gold mine for students like you to get project ideas, brainstorm topics, and gain diverse perspectives. Subreddits - the subsidiary threads or categories with Reddit – can connect students with project-specific communities where they can exchange ideas, ask questions, and get feedback from a like-minded audience.