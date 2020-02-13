Accreditation schemes for managing agents

Condominiums and other strata property will be able to tap professionally certified property managers from next year under two accreditation schemes being introduced by the industry to raise skills and service standards.

Both schemes will be recognised by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

They will require managing agents to attend training courses and pass the required examinations conducted by either the Association of Property and Facility Managers (APFM) or the Association of Strata Managers (ASM), as well as the BCA Academy.

Trainers from the Real Estate and Construction Academy will conduct the ASM course which will cover strata management practice, administration and building maintenance. The BCA Academy will cover legislation in strata management.

APFM's course will be conducted by the BCA Academy, the association together with the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers, as well as Ngee Ann Polytechnic. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

To qualify for accreditation under the two schemes, managing agents will need to have at least two years of relevant full-time working experience in strata or property management and attend a minimum of eight hours of continuing professional development training a year. They must also adhere to the code of conduct and ethics developed by the respective associations.

Firms that have at least 30 per cent of their managing agents accredited under either of the two schemes from February next year will also receive accreditation, said BCA yesterday. From February 2022, these firms must have at least 50 per cent of their managing agents accredited to receive accreditation. From February 2023, this will increase to 70 per cent.

BCA said it will issue a certificate of recognition for the two accreditation schemes next year. In the meantime, firms should send eligible staff for training by either of the two associations, so they will meet the accreditation requirements when the schemes are launched.

Charmaine Ng