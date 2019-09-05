Accident with boar, chain collision cause jam in Mandai Road

SINGAPORE - An accident with a wild boar and a separate chain collision involving four vehicles caused a major jam along Mandai Road on Thursday morning (Sept 5).

The accidents happened one after the other along the same stretch of Mandai Road towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at 6.50am, causing traffic to slow for more than an hour during the peak period.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the wild boar had been killed by an oncoming vehicle, and the motorist left the scene after the accident.

Shortly after the accident with the boar, a chain collision occurred involving four vehicles. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 20-year-old man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

When Lianhe Wanbao arrived at the scene at 8.30am, the dead boar had been moved to the central divider but traffic was still congested.

Officers later removed the body of the animal in a bag.