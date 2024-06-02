Accident leaves van stuck against a tree along ECP

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating an accident that left a van stuck against a tree along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on June 1.

The police said it was alerted to the accident at 7.50pm.

The vehicle is believed to have skidded along the ECP towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, added the police.

“A 50-year-old male van driver was taken conscious to the hospital,” they said.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A photo posted on social media shows a van stuck vertically against a tree, with the front facing down.