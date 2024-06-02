Accident leaves van stuck against a tree along ECP

A photo posted on social media shows a van stuck vertically against a tree, with the front of the vehicle facing down. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Rhea Yasmine
Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 11:04 PM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 10:45 PM

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating an accident that left a van stuck against a tree along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on June 1.

The police said it was alerted to the accident at 7.50pm.

The vehicle is believed to have skidded along the ECP towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, added the police.

“A 50-year-old male van driver was taken conscious to the hospital,” they said.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A photo posted on social media shows a van stuck vertically against a tree, with the front facing down.

More On This Topic
3-year-old boy among 3 taken to hospital after CTE accident
Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians down in Jan-April 2024 from year ago

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top