SINGAPORE - Parts of a truck were strewn across three lanes of Balestier Road after it was involved in an accident on Friday morning (June 4).

Photos showed the damaged vehicle under a pedestrian bridge which appeared to be slightly damaged.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person had minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

The accident, which occurred at 10.30am in the direction towards Lavender, caused a traffic jam.