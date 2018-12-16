Accident involving six cars on PIE leaves four injured

SINGAPORE - A chain collision involving six cars on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) injured four people on Saturday afternoon (Dec 15).

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at 2.08pm. The collision occurred along the PIE towards Changi, around the Jalan Eunos exit.

Four people were conscious when taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that a seven-year-old and nine-year-old were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while a 63-year-old and 66-year-old were taken to Changi General Hospital.

Those injured were female and had light injuries. They were discharged within the day.