Accident involving concrete mixer in Rochor Road leaves one man injured

SINGAPORE - An accident involving a concrete mixer early Sunday (Nov 29) resulted in the driver sustaining injuries and caused public transport disruptions.

The incident, which did not involve any other vehicle, happened in Rochor Road towards East Coast Parkway (ECP).

A police spokesman said they were alerted at 2.40am on Sunday.

The 29-year-old male driver was sent to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital for his injuries. He was conscious.

At 6am on Sunday, SBS Transit posted a tweet saying that some of its bus services would be skipping the bus stop in Victoria Street in front of Bugis MRT station, due to the accident.

Please be informed that Services 32, 33, 51, 130, 133 and 145 are back to normal operations. https://t.co/AX3ZfloXFa — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 29, 2020

When ST arrived at the scene at about 10.30am, a traffic police car was seen blocking a small section of Victoria Street, near where the accident happened.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were spotted using fire hoses to remove fluid leaked as a result of the accident.

SBS Transit tweeted at 10.40am that services were back to normal.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.