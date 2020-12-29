Access control restrictions to be removed at 7 more markets

Coronavirus: Singapore

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday that from next Monday, it will be removing access control measures at seven markets here.

These measures were set up to protect public health and to make sure that there was effective safe distancing in the markets.

The seven markets are:

• Block 221A/B Boon Lay Place

• Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3

• Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4

• Block 58 New Upper Changi Road

• Block 4A Eunos Crescent

• Block 216 Bedok North Street 1

• Block 630 Bedok Reservoir Road

These markets join 20 others that have had such measures removed since April. The access control measures were initially implemented in 40 crowded markets.

Under such measures, members of the public are not allowed to enter once the number of patrons in each market reaches the stipulated allowable capacity.

NEA said the measures will still be in place at 13 markets as they still see long queues.

"NEA seeks the understanding of members of the public and stallholders that a calibrated approach is necessary to strike a balance between resuming activities in the markets and safeguarding the safety and well-being of all patrons and stallholders," said the agency.

