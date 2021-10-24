For Subscribers
Thinking Aloud
Abuse and social safety net - takeaways from Netflix's Maid
Can the nation's economic fruits be stacked more heavily towards the lower-income? Will the disadvantaged here get a sustained leg-up?
In the opening scene of Netflix's Maid, a young mother tiptoes out of her home in the middle of the night, straps her two-year-old into a car seat, and drives off as a man runs after her, screaming.
The woman, Alex, has friends and family. Yet as the series based on writer Stephanie Land's best-selling memoir poignantly illustrates, you can be surrounded by people and yet feel utterly alone.