Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to Singapore

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will be making an official visit to Singapore today, at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday that Sheikh Mohamed - who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces - will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and pay a courtesy call on Madam Halimah, who will also host him to an official lunch.

The Crown Prince, who will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials during his visit to the Republic, will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host him to dinner.

"During the visit, His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Lee will witness the exchange of the Joint Declaration on a Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership, which will elevate bilateral ties and expand cooperation between Singapore and the UAE," said the MFA.

It added that the visit "reaffirms the UAE's excellent and longstanding relations with Singapore".

Sheikh Mohamed last made an official visit to Singapore in 2009.

Singapore and the UAE first established diplomatic relations in 1985.

Related Story Singapore, Abu Dhabi join hands on smart utilities solutions

The UAE is the Republic's largest trading partner in the Middle East and its 16th largest trading partner globally, with bilateral trade touching $18.1 billion.

Notable UAE companies with investments in Singapore include wafer fabrication firm Global Foundries - owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co - and ground handling firm Dnata, part of the Emirates Group.

Singapore companies with investments in the UAE include DBS Bank and SembCorp Utilities.