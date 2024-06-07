About half of caregivers of seniors with dementia and living at home use physical restraints: S’pore study

SINGAPORE – Out of 215 caregivers of seniors with advanced dementia and living at home, 47 per cent reported using physical restraints, according to a study from Duke-NUS Medical School.

The most common reasons for the use were to prevent falls, wandering and removing catheters or feeding tubes. Restraints also helped to manage the seniors when they got violent.

The study, published in February 2024 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, found that the most common restraints used were belts or sheet ties, followed by locked geriatric chairs with fixed tray tables, hand mittens and ankle or wrist ties.

The caregivers in the study were recruited from public hospitals, home-care foundations and hospices – where their family members were seeking care – between May 2018 and March 2021.

The study found that caregivers who had strong emotional support from friends were less likely to report restraint use.

But caregivers who felt distressed and overburdened were more likely to report restraint use.

This highlights the need to provide caregivers with adequate emotional support, said Dr Ellie Bostwick Andres, first author of the paper and a senior research fellow from the Lien Centre for Palliative Care at Duke-NUS.

Mr Daniel Lim, 44, whose father was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and died in May 2024, said support can come in many ways, such as formal caregiver support groups.

Mr Lim, an adjunct lecturer, who was not involved in the study, also credits the support from his neighbours and neighbourhood businesses such as convenience stores.

He noted that if it was not for them, his family would not have “survived 15 years”.

For example, when his father got lost, neighbours helped to track him down. And sometimes when they went out to get food, they would buy for his family too.

He added that if his father left a store without paying for what he took, the owner would not call the police but notify him instead for payment.

Mr Lim advises caregivers to “know their neighbours” and be connected to the community.