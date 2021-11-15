About a dozen people lift car outside Parliament House to help accident victims

SINGAPORE - An accident in front of Parliament House on Sunday morning (Nov 14) resulted in five people being taken to hospital.

The accident involved a blue Honda and a black BMW at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place at around 8.15am.

Photos of the incident circulating on WhatsApp showed about a dozen people lifting the blue Honda, while others tended to those who were lying on the road and appeared to be injured.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took five people to Singapore General Hospital.

A police spokesman said the five injured were the two male drivers aged 51 and 59, and three passengers aged between 28 and 61.

All of them were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that the blue Honda is registered as a private hire vehicle.

Photos of the aftermath showed the left side of the Honda was badly damaged, while the BMW appeared to be damaged at its front.

Investigations are ongoing.

