About 67,000 people have signed up for Healthier SG since registration opened

SINGAPORE - About 67,000 people have signed up for Healthier SG, Singapore’s preventive care strategy, since registration opened.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung gave this update on the sidelines of the first Healthier SG roadshow on Saturday, which was held at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the event as its guest-of-honour.

“It’s only been a few days, but every day we’re seeing about 4,000 enrolled. So I will say there’s some cadence, some momentum, but it’s a long journey,” said Mr Ong.

The total figure includes individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, who have signed up with general practitioners (GPs) since May.

Healthier SG, announced in 2022, aims to get family doctors to help individuals take charge of their health. Togther, residents and family doctors will come up with a health plan which will include lifestyle changes and regular check-ups.

Residents who sign up with Healthier SG can get free annual check-ups and nationally recommended vaccinations, such as flu shots.

Prices of medicines at GP clinics will be lowered to be closer to those at polyclinics, to encourage people to stick with a family doctor.

“Enrolment is just the first step. After that, they have to turn up for the first appointment, and after that they have to follow up,” said Mr Ong.

“We do hope that within the next one to two years, we can enrol the majority of those who are targeted.”

Registration is open for those aged 60 years and above.

Those eligible will be invited through an SMS from MOH to enrol via the HealthHub app. They can then choose their preferred Healthier SG clinic or polyclinic, and book an appointment for their first free consultation.

As of July 1, more than 900 GP clinics have signed up for the initiative. Healthier SG is expected to benefit over two million Singapore residents aged 40 and above by end-2024.

The weekend event at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is the first of 17 roadshows from July to November that the Ministry of Health has organised to reach out to eligible residents. About 1,000 Healthier SG ambassadors will also be deployed to help residents through the enrolment process.

Seniors who are not digitally literate can head down to community centres/clubs to get help from ambassadors, said Mr Ong. “As for those who are not mobile, I think at some point our teams will have to pay them a visit in their homes and get them enrolled.”