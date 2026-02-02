About 650 cyclists get summonses for violating traffic rules in last 6 months of 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Some of the rules the cyclists flouted include not obeying traffic signals and not wearing helmets when cycling on roads, said the police.

SINGAPORE – About 650 cyclists were issued summonses by the police for flouting traffic rules in the last six months of 2025 .

The police told The Straits Times on Feb 2, in response to queries, that cyclists must obey all traffic signals and travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic.

They also said cyclists must wear helmets when cycling on roads, ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads and allow traffic to overtake them safely.

Cyclists must also ride in a single file on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours.

They must also switch on front white and rear red lights in the dark, and keep to a maximum length of five bicycles when riding in groups.

The police said cyclists must always use bicycle lanes when these are available and not use any other part of the road.

In addition, cyclists must refrain from using mobile devices while riding and refrain from cycling on expressways, road tunnels and selected viaducts.

The police said of their enforcement action: “This demonstrates our continued commitment to road safety and to ensuring that all road users, including cyclists, comply with road safety rules.”

According to statistics from Data.gov.sg, an open government data portal, 591 cyclists and pillion passengers were injured in road traffic accidents in 2024 .

They accounted for 6.3 per cent of the total 9,302 people injured in such accidents that year.

The police’s annual traffic report is usually released near the end of February the following year.