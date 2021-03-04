About 580,000 members of SIA's frequent flier programmes affected by external data leak

SINGAPORE - About 580,000 Singapore Airlines' (SIA) customers have been affected by a data leak from an external air transport information technology company.

SIA said in a statement on Thursday evening (March 4) that members of its KrisFlyer and PPS programmes have had their membership number, tier status and, in some cases, membership name compromised.

But it added that the data breach did not involve the members' passwords or credit card information. It also did not involve other customer data such as itineraries, reservations, ticketing, passport numbers and e-mail addresses.

SIA said the data breach originated from air transport information technology firm Sita, whose passenger service system servers were compromised.

The carrier said it is not a member of Sita's passenger service system. But it had provided a set of frequent flier programme data to other member airlines in the Star Alliance group, and one had in turn passed it on to Sita.

SIA said: "All Star Alliance member airlines provide a restricted set of frequent flier programme data to the alliance, which is then sent on to other member airlines to reside in their respective passenger service systems.

"This data transfer is necessary to enable verification of the membership tier status, and to accord to member airlines' customers the relevant benefits while travelling."

SIA added that none of its IT systems has been affected by this incident.

It is contacting affected customers to inform them about the incident.

"The protection of our customers' personal data is of utmost importance to Singapore Airlines, and we sincerely regret the incident and apologise for the inconvenience caused," said SIA.

"We will work with our partners to review the current procedures, and will take all necessary steps to improve data security."