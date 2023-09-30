About 50 people evacuated after fire at Hougang flat

The police and SCDF evacuated about 50 people from the affected block. PHOTOS: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – About 50 people were evacuated after a flat in Hougang caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 376B Hougang Street 32 at about 1.15pm, it said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

A second-storey Housing Board flat was affected by the blaze.

A video of the fire circulating on Facebook on Saturday shows flames and thick, billowing smoke from a window on the second-storey, as at least three passers-by watched from the side of a road in front of the block.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet and a hosereel, SCDF said. The police and SCDF evacuated about 50 people from the affected block.

SCDF added that it assessed a person for smoke inhalation but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

