About 40 evacuated after fire breaks out in feng shui master’s Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE – About 40 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in an elderly feng shui master’s flat in Ang Mo Kio on Friday night.

The man, who is in his 80s, hid in his kitchen and waited for help with a wet bath towel wrapped around his head after the fire, which was in his unit’s living room, blocked his path to the exit, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In response to Straits Times’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 305 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 10.30pm.

Firefighters evacuated the man from his unit and extinguished the blaze with a water jet, said SCDF. About 40 other people in neighbouring units were also evacuated as a precaution, they added.

The feng shui master, whom Shin Min identified as Mr Shen, said he had been sleeping in his bedroom when the acrid smell of smoke woke him up with a start.

“I walked out to the living room and there was smoke everywhere. The living room had gone up in flames.

“After a while, I heard movement at the door and knew that I was being saved. I ran for my life,” he said.

The blaze left his walls blackened and more than 100 of his wooden idols charred.