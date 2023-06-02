Nearly 250,000 leave Singapore via land checkpoints on June 1, highest number since borders reopened

The large number of travellers was owing to the Vesak Day long weekend coupled with the June school holidays. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Elaine Lee
SINGAPORE – Close to 250,000 travellers departed from Singapore through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Thursday, making it the highest number since land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened in April 2022.

The large number of travellers was owing to the Vesak Day long weekend coupled with the June school holidays, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Friday.

It added that traffic is expected to remain very heavy at both land checkpoints, with continuous tailbacks from the Malaysia checkpoints for departing motorists.

ICA said: “Those who wish to depart for Malaysia or enter Singapore via the land checkpoints by car or bus are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

“We also seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.”

ICA advised motorists to check the traffic situation on ICA’s Facebook page for updates.

Heavy traffic has been reported at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints since travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted.

During the Good Friday weekend in April, close to 1.4 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, with an average of about 350,000 crossings a day.

