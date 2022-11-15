About 2.5 million S’poreans to get up to $700 under support packages: MOF

SINGAPORE - About 2.5 million Singaporeans will get up to $700 in cash in December as part of government packages to offset the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike and help people cope with rising costs.

The $700 comprises two separate payouts – about 2.5 million adult Singaporeans will get up to $500 in cash in December under the one-off Cost-of-Living special payment, as part of the $1.5 billion support package announced in October.

And about 2.9 million adult Singaporeans will receive up to $200 in cash under the Assurance Package.

“This ensures that even with the current inflation situation, the Assurance Package will offset additional GST expenses for the majority of Singaporean households for at least five years, with around 10 years offset for lower-income households,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first tranche of money will be disbursed from December 2022 to February 2023.

This follows a $1.4 billion boost to the support package, making it worth $8 billion, up from $6.6 billion before, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament last week. Details will be announced in Budget 2023.

Eligible Housing Board households will receive an additional GST Voucher – U-Save of up to $95 to offset utility bills, on top of the regular U-Save rebate, in January 2023.

Every Singaporean household will receive $300 Community Development Council vouchers, which can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, as well as supermarkets.

In February 2023, lower-income senior Singaporeans will receive up to $300 in cash under the GSTV – Cash (Seniors’ Bonus). And eligible seniors aged 55 and above, and children aged 20 and below, will receive $150 in their Central Provident Fund MediSave Account under the Assurance Package MediSave.

Citizens can check their eligibility for the cash handouts under the Assurance Package and the Cost-of-Living special payment at the Assurance Package official website by logging in with Singpass.

MOF said eligible citizens are encouraged to link their NRIC to PayNow by Nov 20 to receive the payments earlier, starting from Dec 5. The money will be disbursed on Dec 12 to those using bank crediting.

Those who have not linked their NRIC or provided their bank account details can withdraw the handouts at OCBC ATMs islandwide. An OCBC bank account is not required to withdraw the payment.

They can also use the LifeSG app to pay merchants by scanning their PayNow or NETS QR code, or transfer the payment to their bank account via PayNow, if they have subsequently linked their NRIC.