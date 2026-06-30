About 240,000 NDP packs designed by artists with disabilities to be distributed this year

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President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with artists behind the artworks for this year’s NDP pack at the National Stadium on June 30.

SINGAPORE – Drawings of a lion dance troupe, a shared meal at a hawker centre, and a group of people exercising together – all superimposed onto a map of Singapore.

These depictions of everyday life in Singapore will make up one of six different designs for 2026’s National Day Parade (NDP) pack.

The artworks were done by 36 artists with disabilities, aged between six and 65.

They come from 21 special education schools, nine social service agencies, and two early intervention centres.

About 240,000 packs with six different designs will be distributed this year.

Each artwork captures the artists’ interpretation of 2026’s NDP theme, “Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!”, and their wishes for the nation’s 61st birthday. Parts of each work were pieced together to form the six designs of the NDP packs.

The media was given a first look at the six designs during an engagement event held at the National Stadium on June 30, where President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met the artists behind the artworks.

Said the President: “Each artist has taken pride in contributing to the design of the NDP packs . They also show once again how individuals, differently abled, help to connect us all as Singaporeans.”

The themes of the six designs are: Total Defence, Our People, Our Shared Journey, Our Shared Memories, Go Beyond! and Our Future.

The designs will be printed on recycled polypropylene tote bags which will be distributed to students attending the National Education shows, as well as members of the public attending the previews and the actual parade on Aug 9.

The themes of the six designs are: Total Defence, Our People, Our Shared Journey, Our Shared Memories, Go Beyond! and Our Future. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

This year’s parade will be held at the National Stadium, which can accommodate about 42,000 people.

The NDP 2026 parade will feature an indoor drone show, aerial performers and special effects. It will also showcase the largest and most diverse civilian participation in more than a decade.

Lieutenant-Colonel Chong Guan Tat, who heads this year’s NDP pack committee, said: “The artists created six unique artworks through their reflections on Singapore’s journey and envision the future through diverse lenses.

“This provides an opportunity for Singaporeans to discover and recognise the talents of these artists. The artwork reminds us that every Singaporean has a role to play in our shared story.”

One of the artists who was involved in the creation of two artworks is 65-year-old Mimi Ng, who contributed to the designs for Total Defence and Our Future.

Explaining her inspiration for Total Defence, Ng, who is hard of hearing, said she included a children’s game in the design, as well as the sign language symbols for “SG 61” in the artwork.

She hopes that Singaporeans to learn how to sign “SG 61”.

Asked how she became interested in art, Ng said she enjoyed drawing as a child, and was inspired by her father’s love for painting. These days, she does painting, pottery and clay work.

“It keeps me happy,” she said.

Explaining her inspiration for Our Future, Mimi Ng, who is hard of hearing, said she included a children’s game in the design, as well as the sign language symbols for “SG 61” in the artwork. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Homemaker Yeo Loy Khim, whose daughter’s art is featured on this year NDP packs, said she felt pride when she saw the outcome.

Her 31-year-old daughter, Natalie Yap, has Down syndrome, partial hearing loss and speech impairment. Her drawing of a lantern is featured on the Our People pack.

Yeo said her daughter enjoyed an art workshop organised for the 36 NDP pack artists, adding that it was her first time using an iPad to draw.

“She’s not very vocal, and can only say a few words, so it’s nice that she can express herself through art,” Yeo said.

Noting that the NDP pack is one of the highlights of the National Day celebrations, chief executive officer of SG Enable Lee May Gee said that having persons with disabilities is a strong reflection of Singapore’s commitment towards fostering an inclusive society.

She added: “When we deliberately create platforms like this to allow persons with disabilities to express their ideas and contribute, we are also saying to them that (they) matter, (their) voices count, and (they’re) a part of the Singapore story.”