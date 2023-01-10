About 20 people evacuated after fire at terrace houses in East Coast Road, one taken to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at 12S East Coast Road at about 11.50pm. PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
The fire was extinguished at about 1.50am, with two other terrace houses in the vicinity also sustaining damage. PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
The fire had already spread when firefighters arrived at the location, affecting four terrace houses. PHOTO: ST READER
Twenty people were evacuated from the affected units and neighbouring units. PHOTO: ST READER
SINGAPORE – A person was taken to hospital with a minor burn injury, while about 20 more were evacuated from nearby terrace houses after a fire broke out in East Coast Road on Monday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 12S East Coast Road at about 11.50pm.

The fire had already spread when firefighters arrived at the location, and four terrace houses were affected.

SCDF said it used a combined platform ladder for aerial firefighting, as well as six water jets at the height of the operation.

The fire was extinguished at about 1.50am, with two other terrace houses in the vicinity also sustaining damage.

In an update on Facebook, the SCDF said that damping-down operations were still ongoing as at 2.40am, referring to the use of water to wet burnt surfaces to prevent the rekindling of fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

More to follow.

