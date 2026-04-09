About 150 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang condominium

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The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on the third floor at Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6.

SINGAPORE – Some 150 people were evacuated from a condominium in Choa Chu Kang after a fire broke out in the early morning of April 9.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6 at about 4.50am. Checks online show Yew Mei Green condominium at this address.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on the third floor and was extinguished using one water jet and a compressed air foam trolley, SCDF said.

It said the cause of the fire was likely from an electrical origin in the affected bedroom.

SCDF assessed two people for smoke inhalation but they declined to be taken to hospital.

It added that about 150 people from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF reminded people to prevent such fires by:

Not overloading electrical outlets with electrical appliances;

Switching off appliances when they are not in use;

Checking the condition of electrical wires regularly and replacing or repairing frayed wires or cracked cords immediately;

Not running wires under carpets or mats, and keeping wires away from hot surfaces;

Using only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of controlled appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg; and

Not leaving batteries or devices to charge unattended for extended periods, or leaving them to charge overnight.

In its annual statistics report on Feb 11, SCDF said there were 2,050 fires in 2025 – a 3 per cent increase from 2024 – of which 1,051 involved residential buildings.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – were the top two causes of home fires.