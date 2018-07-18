About 120 households in Bukit Batok affected on Tuesday by murky water supply

SINGAPORE - Some 120 households in Bukit Batok were affected by cloudy water supply on Tuesday (July 17) afternoon. The problem persisted until Wednesday morning.

The disruption in water supply led to residents having to collect clean water supplied from seven water trucks that arrived at Block 290D Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 on Tuesday night, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Wednesday.

According to the Chinese daily, water supply at the affected block housing 126 units turned cloudy on Tuesday afternoon, with a yellowish tinge to it.

When a reporter arrived at the scene, she saw at least 10 residents carrying pails and large cooking pots to collect clean water from a hose.

One resident said she noticed the discolouration in the water from her kitchen tap at around 3pm, while preparing to cook.

She called national water agency PUB, which then discouraged her from drinking or using the water for cooking.

At around 5pm, the PUB dispatched at least seven water trucks to the Housing Board block to distribute clean water, according to residents interviewed by Lianhe Wanbao.

The Jurong-Clementi Town Council told Wanbao that the cause of the water discolouration is still under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the town council for more information.