About 100 ground-up initiatives set up in 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic: Report

SINGAPORE – A new report by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) estimates that Singapore has about 450 active ground-up groups, many of which were set up during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The inaugural Ground-up Initiative Study, which was sponsored by Tote Board, was done to understand the role that ground-ups in Singapore play and the challenges they face. It found that the majority of those who started such groups were individuals aged 35 and below.

This is the first national-level study providing an overview of the ground-up space in Singapore.

The first part of the study was conducted in 2021. Interviews were done with 29 ground-up founders, and nine focus group discussions were held with ground-ups and players in the space, such as charities and government agencies.

The second part consisted of two surveys in 2022, with 431 members and volunteers from 276 ground-up groups, and 1,000 members of the public.

A ground-up is defined in the report as “a group of individuals who voluntarily come together to carry out a self-organised project or initiative to benefit the community”. These groups are not for profit and are not registered organisations.

The report was released on Jan 18 at an NVPC event held at the National Museum of Singapore that was attended by Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth. About 150 participants, mainly from the ground-up scene, were present.

Based on NVPC’s database, 109 ground-ups started in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey results found that the top four causes for setting up ground-up initiatives are community building and development (73 per cent), social and welfare (29 per cent) causes, the environment (25 per cent), and education (14 per cent).

Nearly half of the groups, or 49.6 per cent, offered befriending, while 29 per cent provided necessities like food and water, and 26 per cent gave mental health support.

About a third of ground-up founders are 40 years old and above, while 22 per cent are aged between 18 and 24.

Of the 1,000 members of public polled, 80 per cent said the Government was responsible for addressing societal needs, compared with 25 per cent for ground-ups.

But the report highlighted the role of ground-ups and their potential for communities to take ownership to identify problems and provide solutions.

“Ground-ups have been valued for their ability to stay close to the ground, meet (niche) needs quickly and innovatively, and provide a means for citizen participation,” it said.