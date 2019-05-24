A wild celebration at the Night Safari

Ms Vivian Wong, 31, a beneficiary of the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore, chatting with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the Night Safari's wallaby enclosure yesterday. Ms Wong was one of about 50 beneficiaries and their families who joined Ms Fu on a walk in the wild for a roaring start to the Night Safari's 25th anniversary celebrations. To mark the milestone, entry tickets for Singapore residents of all ages will cost $25 each from tomorrow until May 31, down from the usual $33 for children and $49 for adults.