A very special multi-sport event

The first Special People Bi/Triathlon, organised by social enterprise The Special People and supported by the Jalan Kayu Community Sports Council, was held yesterday. Left: Former national track star K. Jayamani cheers on her foster son, 21-year-old Snowyn Muthu, who has autism.

He participated in the swimming segment. Ms Jayamani, 63, won the women's marathon at the 1983 SEA Games.

Mr Joseph James, 50, is accompanied by his sons Gabriel, seven, and Sean James, six. Mr James, who has celebral palsy, participated in the running and swimming segments.