A strong SAF lets Singapore fulfil its economic and diplomatic aspirations: President Tharman

SINGAPORE – The complex security challenges facing Singapore are best resolved through defence and diplomacy, which requires a strong Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This is as the Republic’s ability to engage regionally and globally is anchored on the capability of the SAF to defend Singapore’s sovereignty and interests, he told 460 newly minted officers of the SAF on Dec 9.

In a speech at the officer cadet commissioning parade, President Tharman noted that the foundations of the international order are under strain, just when the need for global cooperation and rule of law is greatest.

On its part, Singapore continues to be deeply committed to fostering a world where rule of law is upheld, and where dialogue and negotiation are the chosen pathways to resolving conflicts and disputes.

The Republic also supports stronger international cooperation to prevent crises from occurring, and to be prepared in advance for any shocks to the system when they do occur.

However, this ability to engage with other countries is predicated on having a credible SAF that continually evolves, sharpening its capabilities and adopting cutting-edge technologies, he added.

“This strength underwrites the security umbrella essential to us, and lays the foundations for our economic and diplomatic aspirations,” said the President, who was the reviewing officer at the parade at Safti Military Institute in Jurong.

He cited examples of recent evolutions, such as the army and air force working closely with the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) for the first time at the recent Exercise Forging Sabre in September.

The DIS is the fourth arm of the SAF. Established in October 2022, it provides timely intelligence and safeguards Singapore against digital threats such as cyber attacks and electronic warfare.

In July, the navy received its first Invincible-class submarine, the Impeccable, which has longer endurance, improved sensors and a wider range of payloads.

Beyond the technology and organisation structures, President Tharman said it is the collective will and fighting spirit of its people that truly define the SAF.

“The simple truth is that the strength of our military lies ultimately in our people,” he said.

“And it takes good leadership to motivate our people, especially the generations of national servicemen, and to develop and harness their abilities to the fullest potential.”