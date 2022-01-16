A S'porean PR was infected with the Delta variant in May; last month, he came down with Omicron

SINGAPORE - Over the course of eight months, John (not his real name) contracted Covid-19 twice.

The 37-year-old permanent resident, who was infected with the Delta Plus variant while he was overseas in May last year, fell victim again - this time to the Omicron variant - while travelling to Singapore last month under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

Three days after he arrived here on Dec 10, John was informed that a fellow flight passenger tested positive for the virus.

John was asked to undergo a polymerase chain reaction test which came back positive.

The news left him dismayed, with memories of the challenges his family faced when they were all infected in May still fresh in his mind.

"The Delta Plus infection left me with body aches and a fever that lasted three days, and it took me a while to get better," he said.

"I was very worried for my wife as she experienced loss of appetite, extreme fatigue, body aches and fever for five days. The infection weakened her and she took two weeks to fully recover."

Their daughter was asymptomatic.

First reportedly discovered in Europe in March last year, Delta Plus is a subvariant of Delta and people infected with it exhibit similar symptoms.

John's 60-year-old mother-in-law and 76-year-old grandmother, who were also infected in May, managed to make a full recovery. Both were fully vaccinated while John and his wife were not then.

He said: "With the Omicron variant, I had only a scratchy throat, but I was thankful my wife and child were still overseas as they too might have been infected again if they were with me."

He was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for eight days before he was discharged after testing negative.

John said he is thankful his recent infection was mild, unlike his previous one in May. This time, his symptoms subsided after four days.

John, who completed two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in October and November last year, believes the milder nature of Omicron and being fully inoculated offered him more protection against severe illness when he was reinfected.