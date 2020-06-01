A splash of colour over Marina Bay Sands

A rainbow is seen in the skies above the Marina Bay Sands area on Saturday. Fewer cars on the road and a drop in air travel, as well as more people working from home instead of commuting to the office, has resulted in clearer skies in many cities.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
44 min ago

A rainbow is seen in the skies above the Marina Bay Sands area on Saturday. Fewer cars on the road and a drop in air travel, as well as more people working from home instead of commuting to the office, has resulted in clearer skies in many cities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2020, with the headline 'A splash of colour over Marina Bay Sands'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content