A splash of colour over Marina Bay Sands

A rainbow is seen in the skies above the Marina Bay Sands area on Saturday. Fewer cars on the road and a drop in air travel, as well as more people working from home instead of commuting to the office, has resulted in clearer skies in many cities.
