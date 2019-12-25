A special Christmas for Singaporean who survived sea ordeal

Seven months after floating adrift at sea for 80 hours while clinging on to a life buoy, Mr John Low is looking forward to spending time with his family this Christmas.

First on his checklist was a visit to his 72-year-old uncle in a hospital in Malaysia yesterday. His uncle has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Speaking to The Straits Times while waiting to catch a flight to Kuala Lumpur from Ho Chi Minh City, Mr Low said: "Everything happens for a reason and according to God's plans.

"I wanted to tell my uncle there should be no fear nor any regrets, and to focus on getting better."

The 60-year-old Singaporean, a Christian, has lived in KL for about 20 years, and frequents Vietnam and Malaysia as he owns an engineering firm with offices in both countries.

On May 4, the diving enthusiast set off from Mersing for a dive trip to Tioman island. He was on a speedboat piloted by a boatman, while another speedboat accompanied them.

About two hours into the journey, the vessels found themselves nearly out of fuel.

Mr Low anchored his boat 500m away from Genting, a village on the coast of Tioman, while the captains sailed to shore on the other boat to buy fuel.

Within a few minutes, it started raining heavily. Mr Low's vessel was flooded and he found himself adrift, hanging on to a life buoy he had managed to grab from his boat.

After 80 painful hours in the open sea, his skin charred by the sun and stung by salt water, he was spotted by crew members of passing ship Diogo Cao.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's search-and-rescue team was scrambled and picked him up.

Mr Low, who is married with three children from an earlier marriage, was warded at Singapore General Hospital.

After his rescue, he told of how he kept his grip on reality by talking to the only two possessions he had with him: the ring buoy he nicknamed "Boy" and his Rolex Mido Commander watch he called "Brother".

His Christian faith also kept him strong, he said, adding that he saw 20 red lights in the sky each night throughout the entire period. "The lights reassured me."

With so much to look forward to after being given a new lease of life, Christmas has taken on an additional meaning for him - a more nuanced realisation of how precious life is and a reminder to spend time with his loved ones.

"My wife Eva has always been my strong pillar of support. This Christmas, I really want to spend some time with her. Life is precious; we need to cherish it."

On Christmas Day today, he and Eva, 42, will go to church where he will share his experience with the congregation during the service.

After church, Mr Low will meet his son Bryan, 28, who is based in Singapore but will be travelling to KL. He has an elder son, George, 32, who is currently in Ho Chi Minh City. His daughter Susan, 38, is based in Australia.

Following that, Mr Low and his wife will travel to Cameron Highlands before heading to Japan. They will likely return to Singapore in the first week of the new year.

Mr Low has been kept busy since the ordeal. He received numerous invitations to speak about it and has just completed an interview with the BBC. "It is a lot of inspiring work and something God wanted me to do," he said, adding that he has been able to impact the lives of others with his experience.

He received an early Christmas gift three weeks ago: His lungs, which had ruptured and become inflamed during his sea ordeal, finally recovered.

Upon receiving medical clearance from his doctor, he headed back to Tioman for a shallow test dive on Nov 30.

He has every intention of continuing to dive. "My love has always been the sea, and will always be," he said.