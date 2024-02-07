A soaring good time for Singapore’s macaw-loving community

SINGAPORE – At the count of three, some 100 macaws took to the skies in a mass free-flying session around Lentor Gardens during a gathering to celebrate Chinese New Year on Feb 4, 2024.

Free-flying occurs when owners let their macaws take to the air, before they return to their owners either by command or naturally.

Before the bird were set free, the group of 50 people, which includes owners and their families, gathered to toss yusheng and celebrate some attendees’ birthdays with cake, food and drinks.