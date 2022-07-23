A Singaporean may not be Chinese, Malay or Indian: Panellist

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans need to be open to the fact that there is no single look to being a Singaporean for people who do not look Chinese, Malay or Indian to feel integrated, said Ms Wendy Zeline, who runs popular social media account Afro.sings with her siblings.

The 27-year-old permanent resident with roots in Tanzania was speaking at the People Association's (PA) first dialogue on inclusivity in multicultural Singapore on Saturday (July 23).

"There is kind of no look to being a Singaporean because we are essentially a land of a lot of immigrants," said the 27-year-old, adding that frequent statements about her family not appearing to be Singaporean had prompted them to think about what that meant.

They started Afro.sings to talk about their lives growing up in Singapore.

Ms Zeline was one of six panellists, including Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling, who fielded questions from an audience of over 250 people spanning polytechnics, universities and volunteer groups.

Mr Schooling himself is no stranger to having his citizenship doubted because of his ethnicity, he told media, citing an incident when his late father spoke in a mixture of Malay and Hokkien "just because people didn't believe that I was a true blue Singaporean".

He said: "Eurasians are less than 1 per cent of our population but still very much a part of this nation. That blew my mind because in no way, shape and form did I ever think that my dad had to come out and do that."

The dialogue at Raffles Town Club was attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong and moderated by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

The other panellists were PA Narpani Pearavai Youth chairman Ellamaran, inter-faith initiative Roses of Peace founder and president Mohamed Irshad, Singapore Kindness Movement head of partnerships Michelle Tay and PA Mesra Youth sub-committee chairman Zulayqha Zulkifli.

Allowing different communities to express their identities, practice their cultures free from discrimination and not letting any minority be taken advantage of is a core part of Singapore society, said Mr Tong in his opening speech.

To protect Singapore's multi-ethnic, religious identity, the Government has not left social cohesion to chance, said Mr Tong, citing laws and policies such as the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act to guard against actions that undermine religious harmony and Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) to avoid ethnic enclaves.