A sight to behold at low tide

Cyrene Reef reveals its rich marine life only during low tide, each time for about one to 1½ hours.

It is made up of three submerged reef flats and measures about 1km long and 300m wide in total.

The natural wonder is found in the sea near Jurong Island, Bukom Island and Pasir Panjang Terminal.

“The amazing thing about Cyrene Reef is that it exists in the middle of an industrial triangle, yet it is full of life,” said marine enthusiast Ria Tan.

The 62-year-old, who has been exploring the shores of Singapore for more than 10 years, said the reef has one of the best seagrass meadows in Singapore and you can see sea stars bigger than your face.

The Straits Times followed Ms Tan and a group of International Year of The Reef 2018 interns on a recent outing to the reef.

See them explore the marine life in the first episode of Living City season two. The video series focuses on Singapore’s little-known spaces and communities.