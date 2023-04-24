A Plankton World Map: Scientists charting unseen marine life around the world

SINGAPORE – When we think of the ocean, it is often images of massive sperm whales and large shoals of fish swimming in the glittering blue that spring to mind.

But it is microscopic life that dominates ocean waters, with more than 98 per cent of marine biomass comprising plankton and other microbial organisms invisible to the naked eye.

Scientists from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Uppsala University in Sweden now hope to bring this unseen life to light.

The team came together to build, curate and publish a global database of thousands of samples of these organisms from across the world.

Called metaPR2, the database was published in the Molecular Ecology Resources journal in 2022.

It consolidates microbial data not only from the open ocean, but also from freshwater lakes, coasts and rivers.

The scientists also created a Web application that identifies where different plankton communities exist on an interactive map.

It can be accessed for free by anyone interested in visualising and analysing this data at www.shiny.metapr2.org

Assistant Professor Adriana Lopes dos Santos from NTU’s Asian School of the Environment, co-lead of the project, said: “Many people know protists or microbial eukaryotes by common names.”

Eukaryotes are living organisms whose cells contain a nucleus, and are not bacteria or archaea. Archaea and bacteria are two kinds of prokaryotes – single-celled organisms without a nucleus.

Some examples of protists include amoebas, the algae that are fed to fish in aquaculture farms, and even the micro-organisms that turn the waters of Singapore a bioluminescent blue.

“All animals – from humans to insects – only represent a single branch in the eukaryotic tree of life… (Eukaryotes) contain an astonishing high number of species and the majority of this domain of life are represented by protists,” said Prof Lopes dos Santos, who is the principal investigator of NTU’s Genomic and Ecology of Eukaryotes (Geek) laboratory.

But she added that research progress on protists is slow, so we know very little about them.

In the Web application that the team created, plankton communities are identified by colourful circles that speckle the world map like stickers.