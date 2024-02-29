A new way of selling cars in Singapore?

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
Cars in Singapore are the most expensive in the world. In this episode, ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe visits the Porsche Studio Singapore in Guoco Midtown along Beach Road, to speak with Mr Brendan Mok, head of PR and communications at Porsche Asia Pacific.
They discuss how the German sportscar brand is going to sell more units in Singapore.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:30 What is so different about how Porsche is selling cars in Singapore?
17:20 How frequently do car companies review their contracts with dealers?
19:00 Answering the EV question
23:25 Only one in five Porsches sold are actually “sports cars”
28:30 Porsche’s sales projection for Singapore in 2024
36:30 When there will be a garage sale of Porsche in Singapore
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh, T Kumar & Willy Wong
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow COE Watch Podcast here:
Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2
Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G
Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ
Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!