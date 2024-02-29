COE Watch Podcast

A new way of selling cars in Singapore?

At the new Porsche Studio Singapore, host Lee Nian Tjoe (left) speaks with Mr Brendan Mok (right), head of PR and communications at Porsche Asia Pacific. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 06:02 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.

Cars in Singapore are the most expensive in the world. In this episode, ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe visits the Porsche Studio Singapore in Guoco Midtown along Beach Road, to speak with Mr Brendan Mok, head of PR and communications at Porsche Asia Pacific.

They discuss how the German sportscar brand is going to sell more units in Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:30 What is so different about how Porsche is selling cars in Singapore? 

17:20 How frequently do car companies review their contracts with dealers?

19:00 Answering the EV question 

23:25 Only one in five Porsches sold are actually “sports cars” 

28:30 Porsche’s sales projection for Singapore in 2024 

36:30 When there will be a garage sale of Porsche in Singapore

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh, T Kumar & Willy Wong

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

