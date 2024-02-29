A new way of selling cars in Singapore?

They discuss how the German sportscar brand is going to sell more units in Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:30 What is so different about how Porsche is selling cars in Singapore?

17:20 How frequently do car companies review their contracts with dealers?

19:00 Answering the EV question

23:25 Only one in five Porsches sold are actually “sports cars”

28:30 Porsche’s sales projection for Singapore in 2024

36:30 When there will be a garage sale of Porsche in Singapore

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh, T Kumar & Willy Wong

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow COE Watch Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2

Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G

Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ

Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!