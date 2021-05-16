For Subscribers
Thinking Aloud
A new chapter full of hope and promise for newsrooms
Having the media as a listed company is no longer viable, and restructuring SPH offers a more sustainable future for credible journalism
Some days, you feel like you have been caught up in a whirlwind.
This past week has felt a bit like that, as a quick-fire series of events unfolded that heralded the most momentous restructuring of the media industry in Singapore since the mid-1980s. How these events play out could shape the media scene here for years to come.