A muted affair

Bright lights and lanterns at Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang on the second day of Chinese New Year on Saturday. Even amid the festive occasion, people are required to observe safe management measures to minimise contact with others and lower the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Chinese New Year decorations along New Bridge Road in Chinatown. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, families are allowed to have only eight unique visitors daily during the festive period and individuals cannot visit more than two households a day. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Bukit Timah Truss Bridge is adorned with handmade lanterns and flowers “upcycled” from materials such as used plastic bags and bottles by volunteers living in the Bukit Timah area.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Mr Ong Hock Chwee, 62, having a virtual reunion dinner via video call with his wife Ong Lay Bee, 53, son Benjamin, 27, and daughter Shane, 14, who are based in Johor Baru, alongside older son Benny, 32, last week. Mr Ong was also based across the Causeway but has been in Singapore since last March because of Malaysia’s movement control order. This was the first time the family spent reunion dinner apart.ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN
Customers at a shop in Chinatown that sells Chinese New Year decorations. This Chinese New Year may be quieter as a result of the pandemic, but many have still put up decorations to create a festive mood after a difficult year.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Children playing at an ox statue that is among the Chinese New Year displays at VivoCity.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Friends (from left) Morris Kam, 25, Howard Tan, 26, Benjamin Hoong, 26, Clara Tan, 26, and Png Jun Yong, 27, tossing yusheng with their face masks on – a requirement – at the House of Seafood in Punggol late last month, prior to Chinese New Year.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A God of Fortune statue overlooking passers-by at Our Tampines Hub. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An inflatable God of Fortune at the festive bazaar in Chinatown.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A group of friends taking pictures at a tree with Chinese New Year decorations on an overhead bridge in Chinatown late last month.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published: 
1 hour ago

The ringing in of the Year of the Ox has been a muted one. Singapore's Covid-19 safe distancing measures mean households here are limited to receiving at most just eight visitors a day this Chinese New Year. The usual exuberant proclamations of auspicious phrases during lohei - or tossing of yusheng - has been muffled by face masks and a 'no shouting' rule. The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the atmosphere of simple celebrations as well as safety measures at places such as restaurants amid a Covid-19 Chinese New Year.

