A muted affair

The ringing in of the Year of the Ox has been a muted one. Singapore's Covid-19 safe distancing measures mean households here are limited to receiving at most just eight visitors a day this Chinese New Year. The usual exuberant proclamations of auspicious phrases during lohei - or tossing of yusheng - has been muffled by face masks and a 'no shouting' rule. The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the atmosphere of simple celebrations as well as safety measures at places such as restaurants amid a Covid-19 Chinese New Year.