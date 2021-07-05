HOME IN FOCUS

A museum of Peranakan treasures

Katong Antique House is home to 100 years of Peranakan history

A photograph of the late Peter Wee, founder of Katong Antique House, with his mother. Guardians of the antique house Angeline Kong and Eric Ang in the first hall with a collection of kasut manek (beaded shoes) - a glittering example of what skilled N
Mr Eric Ang arranging wooden antique chairs at the upper gallery in Katong Antique House. In the background are several wedding baskets arranged on top of Peranakan antique cabinets.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Mr Alvin Mark Tan, a traditional oil painter and urban sketcher, putting the finishing touches on a mural of a Nonya kueh chang hawker in the back alley of Katong Antique House. He worked on several murals for the renovated house. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Colourful chamber pots and pictures of old Babas (Peranakan males) and Nonyas (Peranakan females) line the right wall staircase in the second hall.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Brightly painted tingkat (enamel tiffin carriers) and enamel trays take a high perch in the kitchen where food like sambal belachan, kueh, chap chye and ayam buah keluak were turned out regularly.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Two old glue-soaked canvas lanterns hang among lampshades at Katong Antique House. The lanterns are a form of household identity as they indicate the surname of the family and the business they are in. Lantern-making is a dying trade – it involves the hard work of bending bamboo strips into the elegant curves of the lantern.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
An antique Peranakan silver belt, purse and child’s pendant meant to contain an amulet would have been passed down to the next generation as family heirlooms.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Intricately embroidered peony blossoms testify to the importance of mastering at a young age the skill of decorating a piece of fabric with needle and thread.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Cherki, a 60-card game popular in the past, would see Nonyas gathering to play the game, gossip and chew sireh (betel leaf).ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Mr Eric Ang arranging wooden antique chairs at the upper gallery in Katong Antique House. In the background are several wedding baskets arranged on top of Peranakan antique cabinets.
A photograph of the late Peter Wee, founder of Katong Antique House, with his mother.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Guardians of the antique house Angeline Kong and Eric Ang in the first hall with a collection of kasut manek (beaded shoes) – a glittering example of what skilled Nonyas can achieve. Cut beads are sewn onto closed- and open-toed slippers in colourful and intricate motifs for happy occasions, and more subdued designs meant to be worn in the three years after a death in the family.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
A worker welding the metal structures on the upper floor of the gallery room.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Plastering being done on the upper floor ceilings to mend defects which had not been rectified for more than 40 years.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Katong, home to some good Peranakan eating places, is also where the Katong Antique House can be found.

The private museum, in a two-storey shophouse in the area, is home to 100 years of Peranakan history, with antiques that date back to the 1800s.

The artefacts are so loved by visitors that some would fly to Singapore to ask if they could buy them.

Ms Angeline Kong, 54, a volunteer who also helps to run the museum, said: "Many people have asked us if we are selling the things here... but no, we are not selling anything at this moment because the intention is to pass on the culture and be able to share their stories, which is Uncle Peter's wish."

Uncle Peter is the late Peter Wee, a fourth-generation Peranakan who founded the museum.

He was passionate about keeping Peranakan heritage and culture alive among the younger generations. Peranakans are the descendants of immigrant traders who married local women, and settled in the British-controlled Straits Settlements of Singapore, Penang and Malacca, as well as Indonesia and Phuket.

Mr Wee spent over 40 years amassing the precious collection of antiques that sits in Katong Antique House today.

Its halls are filled with heirlooms and artefacts that include intricately beaded slippers, colourful enamel tiffin carriers, and ornate cabinets and chairs.

Mr Wee, a descendant of philanthropist Tan Keong Saik, inherited the East Coast Road shophouse from his maternal grandfather in 1966 and turned it into Katong Antique House in 1979.

He died in 2018, aged 71.

The museum's new guardians are Mr Eric Ang, 60, Mr Wee's former assistant, and Ms Kong, who was a close friend of Mr Wee's.

Both share the late founder's goal of keeping the stories and memories of Peranakan culture alive, so they maintain the private museum and run tours by appointment. Admission is $15.

Ms Kong says: "Friends came, visitors came, until Covid-19 came. We took the opportunity to renovate the place, which has not been renovated for almost 40 years."

They redid the wiring and lighting, resurfaced the walls, and reorganised the museum so it is more accessible for the public.

Mr Ang cleaned up the museum and sorted out some pieces in Mr Wee's collection that were previously kept in cupboards, so they can be displayed to the public.

The museum reopened in May after nine months of renovation.

Ms Kong, who is a Peranakan, says of the mission: "We want to keep the legacy alive."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2021, with the headline 'A museum of Peranakan treasures'.
