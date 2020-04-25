(From left) Madam Zailina Zain, 55, with her son-in-law Nadhari Razali, 29, granddaughter NurElvina Mikayla, 10 months, and daughter Nurzakhirah Fatin, 28, breaking fast together yesterday evening, on the first day of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk, as part of the obligatory fasting. But owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual practice of breaking fast with family and friends as well as performing special prayers at mosques during the holy fasting month are not possible. So, it is a quieter Ramadan for Madam Zailina and her family this year. Typically, in past years, they would have more than 20 people gathering together to break fast. Still, the occasion is just as special as they are celebrating it with the family's first granddaughter, who turned 10 months old yesterday.
A much quieter Ramadan, but still very special
