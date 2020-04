Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Mayor of South West District Low Yen Ling handing out meals to Muslim migrant workers early yesterday morning at the PPT Lodge 1A in Seletar North Link. Yesterday was the first day of fasting in the month of Ramadan. Mr Zaqy said in a Facebook post that it was a privilege to be with the workers for the first meal of this year's Ramadan, and wished all Muslim migrant workers a blessed Ramadan.