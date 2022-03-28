A look at the new faces and who they are

ELMIE NEKMAT, 40

• He is an associate professor of communications and new media and assistant dean of research in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the National University of Singapore.

• He has been a party activist since 2016, including with the Young PAP and Malay Affairs Bureau.

• Prof Elmie's other positions include being a board member of Sport Singapore; council member of Ngee Ann Polytechnic; district councillor for the Central Singapore Community Development Council; member of the Malay Language Learning and Promotion Committee for the Ministry of Education and Malay Language Examination Syllabus Review Committee for the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; and adviser for the Steering Committee of Community Leaders Forum Leadership and Benefactor Scheme for Yayasan Mendaki.

THEODORA LAI, 36

• Ms Lai is the chief strategy officer of food app company Burpple, and has been a party activist since 2009, including as chairman of the PAP Policy Forum from 2019 to 2020.

• She is a founding member of the Young Women's Leadership Connection, and of Prep Junior - a free-to-download app that helps to teach Chinese to pre-schoolers through interactive stories around Singapore.

• Ms Lai is also an adviser with Safespace, a mobile platform that connects people who are going through mental health issues with mental healthcare professionals.

• She is an active community volunteer, including as a district councillor in the North East Community Development Council.

LING WEIHONG, 41

• A lawyer in private practice, Mr Ling has been a party activist since 2015, including as branch secretary of Sengkang Central Branch since April last year and assistant branch secretary of Woodlands Branch from 2016 to 2018.

• He helped to launch the Woodlands Mentoring Programme, which paired children from low-income families with youth mentors in the community, and was an assessor for the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act from April to October 2020, as well as a volunteer with the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme between 2007 and 2016.