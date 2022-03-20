What is the future of Singapore's national service as it turns 55?

SINGAPORE - Although the National Service (Amendment) Bill was passed on March 14, 1967, Singapore's first experience with national service actually started in the 1950s.

A national service law was implemented in 1954 for the part-time conscription of eligible male British subjects and Federal citizens.

It was a move opposed by Chinese middle school students, who felt they were discriminated against by the British government in terms of education and language policies.

On May 13 that year, hundreds of students rioted as they fought against compulsory conscription.

Since 1967, more than a million male Singaporeans and permanent residents have served national service (NS).

But as observers and policymakers have noted, it will need to continue evolving to fulfil its mandate, and take into account the profile of national servicemen, the declining birth rate, and the changing nature of external threats.

As Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament last month, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a reminder that Singapore cannot lose the ability to defend itself, and this is why the country has invested consistently to build up a credible and strong Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and to maintain NS.